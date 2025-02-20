How the NFL Salary Cap Increase Will Impact the Chiefs
The NFL has revealed that the salary cap will jump well over $20 million from last year and will be in the neighborhood of $277.5-281.5 million this offseason.
That definitely opens up some more money for the 32 teams across the league, but how much more of an opportunity does it give the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency?
Well, here's the thing: after the cap "spike," the Chiefs now have about $8 million in cap space. That's certainly a better spot than Kansas City had been in previously and may give the Chiefs the chance to do something they wouldn't have been able to do before, but does it really help that much?
That's obviously still incredibly limited cap room. Only eight clubs have less money available than Kansas City going into the offseason, so it's not like the Chiefs are suddenly going to be able to splurge on the open market next month.
There also really isn't a whole lot Kansas City can do to free up more cash outside of restructuring some contracts, such as Chris Jones' deal, for example. That would help for sure, but it still wouldn't place the Chiefs in a position to really swing any major moves.
The one benefit Kansas City has is that it has made the Super Bowl five times over the last six years, so some veterans may be willing to take a pay cut to join the Chiefs. But it seems hard to imagine the guys at the top of the market doing that.
Kansas City's front office is smart enough to maneuver around its tenuous financial situation, and you would certainly trust Brett Veach and Co. to nail it in the NFL Draft. They also may be able to swing some shrewd trades.
But this idea that the Chiefs are now suddenly going to be in some free-agent haven just because a few more million dollars opened up for them is just not realistic.
Keep in mind: all of the other 31 squads are picking up the same extra cap space, so Kansas City will have to contend with them when it comes to offering deals to free agents.
The Chiefs will definitely do something in the coming months, but it may not be anything ground shaking.
