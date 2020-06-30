Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Joe Delaney's Legacy Lives On 37 Years Later

Tucker D. Franklin

Thirty-seven years ago, former Kansas City Chiefs running back Joe Delaney lost his life after jumping into a pond attempting to save three children at Chennault Park in Monroe, Louisiana.

Delaney, who wore No. 37 for the Chiefs, was honored with a monument on June 27 commemorating his selfless act in the location the events took place.

Marvin Dearman, the rescue diver for the Monroe Police Department who responded to the scene, said to KNOE News that Delaney knew what he had to do.

“He jumped in that pond to save some children who were drowning, and he knew he couldn’t swim, but that didn’t matter to him,” Dearman said. “All he thought about was he was going to try to save those kids.”

After the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, 37 years after Delaney’s death, Dearman knew it was time to honor the late hero.

With many others, Dearman decided to make sure there was a monument to not only remember Delaney’s actions that day but to remember the man that he was.

Before the ceremony, Delaney’s widow, Carolyn, and other family members hadn’t been to the site of his passing. But now, they’ll have a reason to return.

“He died a hero, and there’s a story about him that will live on forever,” Dearman said.

Delaney was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal by President Ronald Reagan in the weeks following his death.

Former teammates and coaches heralded Delaney’s athletic achievements as well. He rushed for 1,121 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie campaign in 1981. Delaney appeared in 23 games for the Chiefs.

Former Chiefs Head Coach Marv Levy said Delaney would have been a Hall of Famer and Northwestern State teammate Barry Rubin said he was “the closest thing to Walter Payton.”

Joe Delaney was 24.

A new monument dedicated Saturday at Chennault Park will help ensure Joe Delaney's life and sacrifice are never forgotten. On June 29, 1983, Delaney jumped into a pond in an attempt to save drowning children. Delaney, a rising star for the Kansas City Chiefs, drowned along with two children.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Frank Clark's Contract Seal Chris Jones' Fate in KC?

In his Monday Morning Quarterback column on SI.com, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discussed the "impasse" between the Kansas City Chiefs and franchise-tagged DT Chris Jones.

Joshua Brisco

Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire Worth High Fantasy Draft Value?

When the Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, visions of Edwards-Helaire’s impact danced through fantasy owners’ heads.

Tucker D. Franklin

Cam Newton signs with New England Patriots, Shakes up AFC

Former MVP and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, making himself the likely short-term successor to Tom Brady.

Joshua Brisco

Pro Football Focus Lists the Chiefs as the Fourth-Best Roster in the NFL

In Pro Football Focus' NFL Roster Power Rankings, the Kansas City Chiefs came in at number four.

Joshua Brisco

Kareem Hunt Happy for Former Teammates in Chiefs' Super Bowl Win

Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt touches on his former team's Super Bowl win and the season ahead.

Joe Andrews

Who is the Chiefs' Most Underrated Player?

Who is the most underrated member of the Kansas City Chiefs? Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr highlights Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Highlight ESPN's All-Decade AFC West Team

ESPN.com released its All-Decade Team for the AFC West, and 11 Kansas City Chiefs highlighted the list, with a bit of a controversy at quarterback.

Joshua Brisco

Navigating Football Through COVID-19

How will this strange NFL offseason involving COVID-19 affect the Kansas City Chiefs as they enter into a year where they are trying to repeat as Super Bowl Champions?

Mark Van Sickle

Colin Cowherd Did The Thing Again, and I'm Part of the Problem

Yes, I know this makes me part of the problem. But Colin Cowherd did the thing, and what was I going to do — not talk about it? ...That probably would have been better.

Joshua Brisco

The Best Quarterbacking Performances in Chiefs History

From the first Chiefs game ever in 1963 to Super Bowl LIV, this multi-part series explores the greatest individual single-game performances in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin J

by

garyatolliver1