Chiefs' AFC West Rival Running Back J.K. Dobbins Could Be Sneaky Pick Up
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
After they address the offensive line, they can start by looking for another running back that can help take the workload off of Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco is a good running back but is coming off an injury and taking some workload off of him will be big next season.
One candidate that the Chiefs can sign is from their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams running back J.K. Dobbins.
Dobbins will be a mix of explosiveness and power the Chiefs offense. Adding Dobbins will also help Mahomes find his weapons down the field.
"The good news for J.K. Dobbins is he is fresh off the best season of his career, posting career bests in rushing yards (905), rushing touchdowns (9) and carries (195)," said NFL write Garrett Podell.
"Problem is the injury concerns with Dobbins are still there. He missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL, only played eight games in 2022 before needing a procedure to relieve knee tightness and tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season."
"In 2024, a knee sprain forced him to miss four games from Weeks 13-16."
"Once he does get a head of steam, he can get going quickly: Dobbins' 1.6 yards before contact per rush were the eighth-highest in the NFL last season among 31 running backs with at least 150 carries."
It is going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs handle their needs this offseason. The Super Bowl window is still open but they cannot stand back and watch every team get better and stay put, in the same position.
