REPORT: Chiefs Must Find Another Shifty Running Back For 2025
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result.
We all know that the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes. But even Mahomes cannot overcome the Chiefs issues on the offensive side of the ball.
One way the Chiefs can help Mahomes is by getting another running back this off season. The Chiefs run game disappeared late in the season last year. Running back Isaiah Pacheco is a great explosive running back but is coming off an injury.
The Chiefs can help Pacheco by taking some of the workload off him and get Mahomes a run game that he can lean off when needed.
"Kareem Hunt, an eight-year veteran who was signed off the couch in September, was the Chiefs’ best running back last season. In 2025, the Chiefs will need more production from their rushing attack," said Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
"Mahomes accounted for 72.5 percent of the offense’s yards, the most of any quarterback in the league. That shouldn’t happen again. Veach and Reid will have to decide if they want to re-sign Hunt or Samaje Perine, a seven-year veteran, for a specific role."
"The team will also hope that Isiah Pacheco, who missed most of the regular season because of a broken fibula in his right leg, regains the form he had during the 2023 season when he generated 1,179 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns."
"Pacheco is the projected starter in 2025, but the Chiefs should use one of their three Day 2 draft picks to select a prospect to bring more juice to the position."
