Chiefs Back to Super Bowl? Former RB Thinks So
The Kansas City Chiefs continued to prove that they are the team to beat in the AFC, especially with all of the Super Bowl appearances they have had on their dynasty run.
While this past Super Bowl didn't go according to plan for head coach Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs roster, it isn't problematic to predict they'll be in a good spot again.
Even with the Chiefs having a year where they had to claw for their victories, they got the job done until the final game of the campaign. With several free agents bouncing between coming back to the franchise and continuing their careers elsewhere, the Chiefs might still need to make some moves if they want to head back to the Super Bowl again.
That being said, former running back LeSean McCoy believes the Chiefs will be able to function better heading into this next season following the defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. Below is what he had to say about it.
"The Eagles and the Chiefs are going to be back in the Super Bowl this year again, that's what it is," McCoy said on The Facility. "Since 2022, we've been in Super Bowls now, back to back, two of them. When you talking all this I can't really hear it because the Chiefs, all they do is win and go to the Super Bowl, that's what they do. But if you look at the last couple of years, so have the Eagles."
Fans already took to social media this past February to express their opinions surrounding the Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles, with some saying they were more excited for the Major League Baseball season to come than they were the rematch. But is McCoy is right on the money, there is a world where both franchises will be back in the Super Bowl next year.
The Chiefs brought back tight end Travis Kelce, and pairing him for another season with quarterback Patrick Mahomes could get the offense back to the promise land. As well as the defensive additions and returns, the Chiefs shouldn't be a team to be slept on heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
