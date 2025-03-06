Why the AFC Should Still Be Afraid of Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs might not have won it all in the Super Bowl this past February, but that does not mean the franchise won't comeback next year without a fight. One thing the Chiefs still have in their back pocket for 2025 is their franchise quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes is easily among the conversation of best quarterback in the National Football League today, after all he has led the Chiefs to three straight Super Bowl appearances. But one aspect that the AFC can not let slide is that Mahomes still has what it takes to beat any AFC team.
Last season was statistically below average for the Kansas City star. While he played in 16 games for the franchise, Mahomes finished with the lowest passing yards in his career up to this point, where he recorded 3,928 passing yards. Throughout his career, Mahomes is averaging 4,044 passing yards a year.
In fact, since 2021 Mahomes has scored over 400 completions, but in 2024 it was a different story. Completing the regular season with 392 completions, Mahomes was again under the average he was throwing over that three year stretch. Over the course of his eight year career in the NFL, Mahomes is averaging 347 completions per year, so he has that going for him.
Mahomes even rushed less than he did since the 2021 season. From 2021-2023, Mahomes was averaging 376 rushing yards a year, whereas in 2024 Mahomes finished the campaign with 307 rushing yards; his lowest rushing yard total since the 2019 season.
The Kansas City quarterback often has multiple targets on his back, and while teams seemed to find some weaknesses in Mahomes approach, he by no means has decreased in value. At the end of the day, Mahomes has been arguably the best quarterback of the 2020's.
That being said, Mahomes is set to play in his age 30 season, and after a down season in passing yards and rushing yards, the franchise quarterback will look to get back to his typical ways in 2025. With legendary tight end Travis Kelce returning as well, perhaps the Chiefs can string enough together for another playoff run.
