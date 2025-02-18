Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Draft Class Review Pt. 2: Analyzing the Day 2 selections
The Kansas City Chiefs defense has been a stout unit for the better part of the last two years under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. It's a group filled with a lot of youth on all three levels of the defense and a big benefactor for the team's success outside of the terrific play from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.
The 2022 NFL Draft bolstered the Chiefs defense and at the time, it flew under the radar. No one expected a group of rookies or second-year players to help turnaround the Chiefs defense into a formidable unit that teams across the league would struggled against in the regular season and playoffs. That is what general manager Brett Veach did with his first two selections that year in pass rusher George Karlaftis and cornerback Trent McDuffie.
While two of the current young, key pieces were a part of this class, so were the likes of Day Two selections such as Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore, Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook and Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal. Two of these three players have progressed into quality starters in Spagnuolo's defense while questions arise over Moore's future on the roster.
Beginning with Moore, the Chiefs had hoped this would be the season he could takeoff as a key role player on their offense. Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistency have led to his future being placed in doubt for a player that, talent-wise, offers a skill set that Mahomes would benefit from due to Moore's short-area quickness, route running ability, and playmaking ability he offered in college.
Cook has been a versatile safety for the Chiefs since arriving three years ago. From the jump, he has offered great effort, physicality, football intelligence and playmkaing ability on the football. Cook has displayed impressive man coverage skills that allow Spagnuolo to send endless amounts of pressure on the quarterback knowing his defensive backs can play consistently on an island, if necessary.
The former Cincinnati Bearcats standout had three interceptions this past season, including one in the Super Bowl this season. Cook will remain a starter going forward and a critical aspect of the Chiefs safety room.
Chanel has become the ultimate chess piece for the Chiefs defense over the last three seasons. In 2024, he saw significant time at linebacker and edge rusher alignments. The former Badger is a hulking second level defender who plays his best close to the line of scrimmage.
Spagnuolo uses Chenal in different alignments because of how physical and disruptive he is coming downhill. He has played from the three technique at times and made some key stops against the run, including his lone sack of the season.
Four of the first five selections for the Chiefs 2022 draft class have become components for Spagnuolo's defenses. With the team expecting to see several of its key members to hit free agency, Chenal and Cook will be two players that could become key playmakers in 2025.
