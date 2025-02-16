Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Draft Class Review: How The Day 1 Selections Have Faired
Three seasons ago, the Kansas City Chiefs faced a revamping of their defense under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The team had lost in the postseason to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship and were ripped apart the season before against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.
General manager Brett Veach was then tasked with getting the team younger while keeping their main core together in another attempt at returning to the Super Bowl. In 2022, Kansas City got busy early in the draft by selecting two defensive players in the first round: Washington Huskies cornerback Trent McDuffie at No. 21 and Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis III at No. 30 overall.
Both were two of the best defensive prospects in the draft as McDuffie was the third CB off the board while Karlaftis was the fourth defensive end taken. The two talented prospects became perfect fits and developed into not just quality starters but potential cornerstone pieces on the Chiefs defense.
McDuffie has recorded just one interception in his entire career but has also shut down portions of the field in the process. He's a terrific zone defender and has improved in man coverage in his three years in the league. A decision will be coming soon on whether the Chiefs pick up his fifth-year option and the expectation should be that it's picked up.
Karlaftis has been a productive pass rusher since entering the league. His 24.5 sacks are the second most of any pass rusher from the terrific 2022 group that featured Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, Nik Bonitto and Kayvon Thibodeaux. The former Purdue star has shown terrific variety in his rushes and has put it to good use as a formidable edge presence on the Chiefs defense.
Without these two high draft choices, there is a good chance the Chiefs aren't where they are as winners of three consecutive AFC Championships and two fo the last three Super Bowls. It's fair to ask about the lack of ball production from McDuffie and hopefully those questions are answered in his fourth season. As for Karlaftis, the only question remaining is if he can take the next step to be one of the best pass rushers in the game in a league that is filled with gifted talents.
Kansas City is in a good place defensively with McDuffie and Karlaftis in the fold and with Chris Jones getting older, the later has a chance to take over as "the guy" in 2025.
