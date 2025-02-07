Kansas City Chiefs 2024 First Round Review: Xavier Worthy Flashes His Potential
As the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft approached its end, Kansas City Chiefs fans began to wonder who their team could select with the No. 32 overall selection. There were plenty of options on the table but a top heavy, yet deep wide receiver class that featured numerous immediate contributors.
One of those players was Texas’ Xavier Worthy, who general manager Brett Veach traded up with the Buffalo Bills to select at No. 28 overall. The initial reaction from fans was almost genuine fear for what the Chiefs could become. Worthy ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Scouting Combine history with a 4.21 and it translated on the field where he tarnished opposing defenses with blistering speed and near-elite route running that made him one of the top playmakers in the country.
Worthy was brought in to help add a new dynamic to the Chiefs offense outside of Hall of Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.
"Just our ability to play vertical and have speed on the field at all times," general manager Brett Veach said following Worthy’s selection. "Having Xavier and Hollywood, I think, will make life easier for Travis (Kelce) and Rashee (Rice). I think as the season goes on here, we'll have an offense that can attack in multiple different ways and always keep defenses guessing."
Marquise Brown and Rice’s injuries early in the season forced Worthy into a bigger role than anticipated to start his career. The timing between him and Mahomes was off for the first half of the season, especially on vertical one-on-one opportunities downfield. When Brown returned, late in the season, the connection between the rookie receiver and superstar quarterback had begun to gel.
As the team looks for the first three-peat in Super Bowl history, Worthy is a significant contributor to their efforts. The addition of DeAndre Hopkins midseason and the contributions from JuJu Smith-Schuster have turned Worthy into a go-to gadget weapon for the Chiefs. He has the potential to turn every play into a home run, speaking to the lethality of the offense despite not having an elite playmaker anywhere.
Whatever happens on Sunday, Worthy’s season is still considered a success. He has demonstrated to be a future core piece of the offense for years to come and that will hold true when the downfield connection between him and Mahomes begins to click. By then, opposing defenses will need all the prayers possible.