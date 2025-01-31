Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid Offers Career Advice to Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is in the conversation for the best NFL head coach of all-time. He has been gradually gaining on Bill Belichick and another Super Bowl win this year would make him a very legitimate candidate for the prestigious title.
While Reid is an amazing head coach, he has been blessed to work with stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Not only does Reid think very highly of his two stars, he actually has offered a potential future career for Kelce.
During a segment on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Reid talked specifically about his relationship with Kelce. He has an idea about what the star tight end could do in the future.
Reid believes that Kelce would be a great coach.
"Travis would be a heck of a football coach. He's able to get up there and explain things and teach these young guys exactly what he sees and feels. Not that they all have that same talent, but he's got a good feel for the game," Reid said.
Throughout his career, Kelce has known to be a leader. He has been a leader on the field and off of it. Kelce is never scared to speak up and that has served him well.
Should Kelce ever have interest in coaching, he will have an impressive track record. His playing career has placed him as one of the best tight ends in NFL history.
In the 174 regular season games Kelce has played, he has racked up 1,004 receptions for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns.
Already, Kelce has built a very successful podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. He could go full-time into media, or with the name he has created he could do almost anything else that he wanted.
Becoming a coach would be an intriguing career path for him as well. Getting a vote of confidence from Reid would certainly help his case to get hired by a team.
It will be very interesting to see where the future ends up taking Kelce. He has found ways to build a brand surrounding himself and there are many different routes he could go when his playing career comes to an end.