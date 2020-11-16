Kansas City Chiefs Announce Contract Extensions with Head Coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced contract extensions with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, keeping the Super Bowl-winning duo in Kansas City for years to come.

In August, Reid and Veach were reportedly set to be extended through 2025. The Chiefs' announcement on Monday did not announce how long the extensions will run, but Nate Taylor of The Athletic later reported that it would be a five-year extension for both Reid and Veach.

Both contracts were announced on the Chiefs' website and social media platforms, and Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt had glowing reviews for his head coach and general manager.

"Over the last eight seasons here in Kansas City we've had the opportunity to witness one of the greatest head coaches of all time lead our franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years,"[Hunt] said. "He's a hall of fame head coach, but more importantly, an outstanding person who has really changed our team culture. I'd like to congratulate Andy and his family on this well-deserved extension. It is our hope that he can finish his legendary career right here in Kansas City."

"Brett has had a remarkable run as our General Manager over the past four years, and he certainly deserves this recognition," [Hunt] said. "His creativity, along with personal connection to our players and staff, has helped build a championship roster. He has had an impressive start to his career as a GM, and I know he'll continue his aggressive approach that has consistently improved the talent of the Chiefs."

Reid expressed his thanks to the Hunt family, his supporting cast, and Chiefs fans, looking back to the team's Super Bowl and AFC Championship victories to end the 2019 season.

"I'd like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for their support over the last eight years," Reid said. "Aside from winning the Super Bowl, one of my favorite moments last season was being able to be a part of bringing the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to the family. I'm grateful for our players, my coaching staff, our support staff and our great fans. My family and I love living in Kansas City, and I look forward to continuing my career here."

Veach expressed similar sentiments, with an extra level of praise for Reid's accomplishments as well.

"I'd like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for putting the trust and confidence in me to run our personnel department," Veach said. "I'm blessed to be surrounded by talented people, including a tremendous staff and a hall of fame head coach. I'm excited and looking forward to continue building upon the foundation we've established as a team."