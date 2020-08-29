SI.com
Kansas City Chiefs Conclude 2020 Training Camp

Joe Andrews

The raising of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV Championship flag at Arrowhead Stadium marked the official end of training camp on Saturday.

Owner and Chairman Clark Hunt raised the flag alongside his brother, Lamar Hunt Jr., in front of season ticket members attending the final day of camp.

For head coach Andy Reid, the moment served as one of the last moments to celebrate the organization’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years. The final look back will occur during a ceremony prior to the Chiefs’ Week 1 match up with the Houston Texans on September 10 when they raise their Super Bowl LIV Championship banner.

“Well, it’s a neat deal. It’s phenomenal,” Reid said about Saturday's flag-raising. “The thing we've done though, we've tried to focus the best we can on just going forward. But this was a great kind of cap on it, as I'm sure the beginning of Thursday will be. But the Texans are coming to town, so we understand that, and we've got to make sure we're ready for a heck of a football team..”

The Chiefs exit camp with minimal major injury concerns. Defensive end Alex Okafor, tight end Deon Yelder, offensive tackle Martinas Rankin, offensive tackle Yasir Durant and outside linebacker Demone Harris did not participate in the final 10-10-10 practice of camp. Newly signed center Daniel Kilgore was also not present.

Outside of those downsides, Reid said the Chiefs were able to make the most out of a camp that looked different than normal years.

“We got a couple of guys knicked up, but not much,” Reid said. “But you want to get everybody healthy and ready to go and maintain that through the next less-than-couple of weeks here before we get ready, but at the same time, stay in good football shape, which they’ve worked hard to put themselves into.”

After a day off Sunday, the Chiefs begin their in-season routine. The daily on-field schedule is made up of walk-throughs in the morning, followed by early afternoon practices.

Reid said his team won’t necessarily worry about preparation for the Texans until it officially begins Week 1 on September 5. Kansas City will instead focus on shortening the playbook — but not by too much.

“It’s always nice at the end of camp to narrow it down,” Reid said. "You have this huge menu that you're working off with plays on both sides of the ball and all of the sudden now you can kind of focus it in, and it's almost a relief to the players that they don't have to memorize 1,000 plays, but you can narrow it down to the base stuff that you're going to go into the game with.

“Really, it's like every first game, you've got to prepare for a variety of things because you don't know exactly what menu they're going to present to you. So, you’ve got to make sure offensively, defensively, special teams that you have as many of the bases covered as you can, and at the same time get yourself ready with whatever you're going to do.”

