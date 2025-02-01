Kansas City Chiefs Facing Concerning Offseason Situation
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the Super Bowl and their chance to win their third straight championship. No other team in Super Bowl history has won three straight.
Following the season, the Chiefs will have tough sledding ahead. Regardless of what happens in the Super Bowl, Kansas City will be facing the possibility that they could lose some key players in the offseason.
Two of the players who could end up being on their way out of town depending on how things go in the offseason are linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive lineman Trey Smith.
Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer believes that it will be difficult for the Chiefs to keep Bolton and Smith from hitting the open market.
That could lead to their departures.
"The trouble is that it’s going to be tough to keep either guy off the market, since Smith’s franchise tag figure will be based on what the top tackles make, and Bolton’s tag number will be based on what high-end edge rushers make (which is why off-ball linebackers and interior offensive linemen routinely make it to the market); and the Chiefs have a lot of mouths to feed," Breer wrote.
Breer makes a good point. There are many different players that Kansas City will have to keep both this offseason and in years to come. The Chiefs don't have a ton of financial freedom at this point in time.
Losing either Bolton or Smith would be a tough pill to swallow, but losing them both would be devastating.
Smith has become a huge part of keeping Patrick Mahomes upright and healthy. If he were to head elsewhere, the Kansas City offensive line would take a big step back.
As for Bolton, the 24-year-old linebacker will be highly sought after if he hits free agency. He has become a legitimate star for the Chiefs' defense and would be very difficult to replace.
Hopefully, Kansas City can figure out a way to keep both Smith and Bolton. It won't be easy, but the Chiefs' front office has been able to get creative many times before.