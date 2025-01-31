Kansas City Chiefs Linked to New Weapon for Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs once again have a chance to win a Super Bowl. A win over the Philadelphia Eagles would make them the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions in NFL history.
While the team has played at a dominant level for years behind Mahomes, the front office has had a lot to do with the team's massive success.
Each and every year, the front office brings in new talent throughout the offseason. They have lost some key players along the way, but have always found ways to replace him.
Heading into the upcoming offseason, the Chiefs will need to do more of the same.
Keeping that in mind, Kansas City has been named a potential suitor for an intriguing free agent wide receiver. Adding more weapons for Mahomes to work with is always a good idea.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports has suggested that Darius Slayton should be a top free agency target for the Chiefs.
"The veteran Slayton needs a change of scenery, and what better offense to join than the one led by Patrick Mahomes?" Dajani wrote. "Slayton burst onto the NFL scene with 740 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2019, and is the only receiver in Giants franchise history to lead the team in receiving yards in four out of his first five seasons. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Darius Slayton would be a solid wide receiving corps."
Adding a piece like Slayton could help the Kansas City offense remain elite. He has shown flashes of big-time potential, but has not been able to put everything together with the New York Giants.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Giants, Slayton ended up playing in 16 games. He caught 39 passes for 573 yards and two touchdowns.
Obviously, those numbers aren't great, but a simple look at the New York quarterback situation would explain some of the low production.
At 28 years old, joining the Chiefs would give Slayton a chance to prove what he can do. He has not had an elite quarterback throwing him the ball. With Mahomes, he would have a big opportunity to have a breakout season.
All of that being said, this is just an idea at this point in time. Slayton might not be of interest to Kansas City in free agency. However, he could make sense as a target.