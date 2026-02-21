Reid Provides Positive Update on Kelce’s Potential Chiefs Return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid gave no indication on Friday that Travis Kelce was planning to retire.

Asked during a pre-combine conference call whether the tight end had given the Chiefs any hints as the Chiefs construct their roster and work to balance their salary cap, Reid said there was nothing definitive. But the head coach was certainly optimistic.

February 13, 2026; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“No, there is communication, though,” he said Friday afternoon. That's the main thing … I've said this before to you, just as long as there's communication, I'm good. That means people want to move forward, and I think that's where Trav is.

“I'm not trying to put words in his mouth at all, and I try to give him some space here. He's been doing this a long time, and he can sort all that out as he goes forward, but we're proceeding with that, and there is communication going on.”

Jan. 29, 2023: Patrick Mahomes raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy while Travis Kelce celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. | Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Why communication is so important right now

Communication is critical because the Chiefs are currently staring at an $11 million salary-cap overrun. It was the worst situation in the league until Patrick Mahomes this week restructured his contract to free up more than $43 million.

Kelce said late in the regular season that he planned to take some time to make his decision but realized the team needed an answer prior to free agency and the draft. Following next week’s scouting combine in Indianapolis, free agency begins March 9 when teams can start negotiations. Any contracts would then become official at the start of the league year on March 11.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

First things first

He also addressed the topic after the Chiefs’ final regular-season game.

"First things first,” Kelce said Jan. 4 in Las Vegas. “I just love this team. Guys like Chris Jones over here pointing at me from across the room. I love that guy. I'm proud of the way we finished this, even though it ended the way it did. Guys still showed up, gave it their all, and that's all you can ask for, man.

“And I got so much love for this team, this organization, and the people here. So, I'll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow and get close to the family and figure things out.”

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs past Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Speaking of figuring things out, Kelce’s two-year deal expired after the 2025 season. And even if Kelce does decide to return for a 14th NFL season, he can’t play for the Chiefs without a new contract. Agreeing on his value is a place the player and team need to reach, and that might not be such an easy compromise.

While former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum said this week the Chiefs should move on from Kelce, Reid appeared to completely disagree with that notion on Friday. Clearly, the Chiefs want Kelce back and Kelce just completed one of his better seasons. He turns 37 in October.

Although the most unlikely outcome is that the tight end’s contract could ultimately cause him to move on from Kansas City, it’s certainly a situation that bears watching over the next two weeks.

Chiefs Kingdom, February ends with next week's scouting combine; it's also a perfect time to combine the best Chiefs news and in-depth information -- right here with On SI.