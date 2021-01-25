Chiefs Left Tackle Eric Fisher Suffers Torn Achilles, Will Miss Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to play Super Bowl LV without starting left tackle Eric Fisher after Fisher suffered a torn Achilles in the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills.

After suffering an apparent Achilles injury in the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship Game victory over the Buffalo Bills, Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher has been officially diagnosed with a torn Achilles according to head coach Andy Reid.

The loss of Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, is the latest major loss the Chiefs have suffered on the offensive line this season.

The Chiefs' opening-day offensive line was (from left to right) Eric Fisher, Kelechi Osemele, Austin Reiter, Andrew Wylie and Mitchell Schwartz. This came after the opt-outs of starting left guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and rookie third-round draft pick Lucas Niang, who was likely to add to the team's depth at tackle.

Now, the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl, where they are likely to have a starting offensive line (from left to right) of Mike Remmers, Nick Allegretti, Reiter, Stefan Wisniewski and Wylie. Only Reiter will finish the season where he began it, and the Chiefs will be starting their third and fourth (if not third and fifth, if Niang had not opted out) options at the tackles across from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass rush next Sunday.

Fisher will likely be headed to injured reserve with his Achilles injury, Osemele suffered tendon tears in both knees in the Chiefs' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, Schwartz made his final brief appearance of the season against the Bills in Week 6 as he battled a back injury, Wylie will likely kick out to right tackle leaving Wisniewski (who returned to the Chiefs mid-season after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason) to step in at right guard, and Remmers will move from right tackle to the left side.

Reid was asked about the possibility of Schwartz returning for the Super Bowl, but Reid said "I can't tell you I'm that optimistic" about Schwartz's potential return.

Over the course of the next two weeks, the Chiefs will have to create a gameplan that allows this cobbled-together offensive line to stand up against Tampa Bay's pass rush if they want to successfully complete the Run It Back campaign.

Read More: The Kansas City Chiefs Are Going to the Super Bowl... Again!