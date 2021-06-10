Sports Illustrated home
Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Schedule Announced

The Kansas City Chiefs' preseason schedule has been announced, with the league moving to a three-game preseason slate as the 2021 regular season will be the league's first 17-game year.
The Kansas City Chiefs' preseason schedule has been announced as the NFL moves to a three-game preseason slate as the 2021 season will be the league's first 17-game regular-season campaign.

The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, and now the dates and times have been set. With one Saturday kickoff and two Friday games, the Chiefs will have two chances to play under the Friday Night Lights.

Preseason Game 1: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
Saturday, August 14, 7:30 p.m. Central Time
TV: KSHB 41 Action News

Preseason Game 2: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Friday, August 20, 7 p.m. Central Time
TV: ESPN

Preseason Game 3: Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs
Friday, August 27, 7 p.m. Central Time
TV: KSHB 41 Action News

The three-game preseason slate will likely limit the amount of on-field work that on-the-bubble players will be able to see, but it also takes away one meaningless game in favor of a 17th regular-season contest. The Chiefs' 17th game will be against the Green Bay Packers, which may or may not finally give NFL fans a Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers showdown.

The Chiefs' regular-season schedule was announced in May, and Kansas City will have a tough start to the season with playoff teams and divisional rivals early in the year.

All times listed are local Kansas City time and are subject to change.

Week 1: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs (3:25 p.m., CBS)
Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)
Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (Noon)
Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles (Noon)
Week 5: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)
Week 6: Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team (Noon)
Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans (Noon)
Week 8: New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night Football)
Week 9: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (3:25 p.m.)
Week 10: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football)
Week 11: Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs (3:25 p.m.)
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (Noon)
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Noon)
Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football)
Week 16: Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (3:25 p.m.)
Week 17: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (Noon)
Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (3:25 p.m.)

