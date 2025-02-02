Kansas City Chiefs Projected to Land New Patrick Mahomes Weapon
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl again, but will face a very interesting offseason when the big game is over.
Hopefully, they'll be heading into the offseason as three-peat champions. There is a strong chance that the team could look very different in 2025.
With a few high-profile players set to hit free agency, the Chiefs may have to restock their talent. They have done an excellent job of doing so in recent years, but the task is not an easy one.
Adding weapons for Patrick Mahomes is always a wise decision. Heading into the offseason, Kansas City may look to do just that.
That is exactly what one prediction has them doing.
Pro Football Network has the Chiefs drafting a new tight end who could end up replacing Travis Kelce someday. That tight end is Michigan Wolverines standout Colston Loveland.
"What do you get for the Evil Empire that’s seemingly able to overcome everything that gets thrown its way? Well, an eventual replacement for their aging star tight end could be a good place to start," they wrote. "Though overshadowed slightly by the production of Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland is still an outstanding prospect in his own right. He’s more of a fluid athlete who can stretch the field and thrive on the seam, and his pass-catching upside makes him worthy of sneaking into the first round."
Loveland would be a very intriguing pickup for Kansas City. The Chiefs run an offense that is very dependent on having quality tight end play. Even with Kelce still in town, Loveland could make an impact.
During the 2024 college football season at Michigan, Loveland put up solid numbers. He caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. In 2023, he racked up 45 catches for 649 yards and four scores.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and just under 250 pounds, Loveland would provide Mahomes with great size and athleticism. He has the potential to become a high level starting tight end in the future.
As Kansas City begins to prepare for life after Kelce, Loveland would be a very nice addition and would be able to develop and get ready to take over when the time comes.