SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomePodcastsGM ReportNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Kansas City Chiefs Release Statement on COVID-19 Positive Fan

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement on Thursday regarding a fan who attended Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans who tested positive for COVID-19.

The full text of the Chiefs' statement is as follows:

As the City of Kansas City Health Department has reported, a guest who attended Thursday night's game at Arrowhead Stadium has presented positive for COVID-19. We have worked in close cooperation with Dr. Rex Archer and the Kansas City Health Department to provide all of the relevant information available.

The contact tracing mechanisms that the club has in place, including parking and ticket scanning data, as well as video record review, indicate that the individual who has presented positive and the individual's party entered the stadium in compliance with mask mandates. This process allowed the team to identify the other guests sitting with this individual, the service staff with whom this individual may have come in contact with, as well as any other ticket holders near this person at the time of entry into the stadium. Within hours of being notified, the Chiefs were able to pinpoint the names of the other members of the party as well as detailed information about the path and location of entry, and this information was provided to the Health Department. The tracing capabilities at the stadium allow the extension of communication to learn more about the guest's activity the days leading up to and after the game Thursday night.

The individual and the individual's group were seated in the lower level of the stadium. By design, the stadium's COVID protocol plan limited potential exposure to a single seating zone within the stadium. All staff with known interactions with the positive case were required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including a mask. Additionally, the protocols in place at the stadium require all attendees to be wearing masks inside the stadium.

Compliance with the protocols remains a key component to making this plan effective. We appreciate the professionalism and diligence of the Health Department and will continue to support its efforts in this matter and throughout the season.

As previously noted by Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, events with more than 1,000 people in Jackson County would come with a greater than 99% chance of having at least one COVID-positive attendee.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arrowhead Stadium to be Polling Place for 2020 Election

Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, will officially be a polling place for Jackson County voters in the 2020 election, according to numerous reports.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

When Could Chiefs Cornerback Charvarius Ward Return?

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward suffered a fractured hand in the Chiefs' season-opening game against the Houston Texans. Could he return in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders to Miss 'About a Month' with Dislocated Elbow

Kansas City Chiefs second-year defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is expected to miss "about a month" with a dislocated elbow suffered in the team's season-opening win over the Houston Texans.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Tyrann Mathieu Could Face an Expanded Role With Charvarius Ward's Potential Absence

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu wasn't pleased with how his defense finished the game in their season-opening 34-20 win over the Houston Texans a week ago. Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Jordan Foote discuss what Mathieu's potential role could be with some key absences against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tucker D. Franklin

Andy Reid's Great Awakening

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has shown a willingness to get a bit more aggressive on fourth down over his last two games. Is this a sign of things to come for the Chiefs?

Austin J

by

Jordan Foote

Fantasy Owners, Mecole Hardman's Week 1 Shouldn't Cause Panic

After Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman recorded only one catch for six yards in the Chiefs win over the Houston Texans Thursday, is it too soon for his fantasy football owners to panic? Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Mark Van Sickle discuss his fantasy value on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast.

Tucker D. Franklin

Ranking the Chiefs' Most Entertaining Potential Super Bowl Opponents

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl again, obviously. So let's decide who they should face from the NFC.

jacobharris

by

Joshua Brisco

The Chiefs Offensive Line's Depth will be Crucial to Success in 2020

While the Kansas City Chiefs didn't have to use their full playbook to take down the Houston Texans, they showed enough of their offensive prowess to impress. Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Conner Christopherson explain how this year's offense could be the best in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Tucker D. Franklin

Andy Reid Explains Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Heavy Usage in Win Over Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a number of reasons for his heavy usage of rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in last Thursday's 34-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Joe Andrews

Albert Breer in MMQB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Won't be a Fluke

In the first Monday Morning Quarterback column of the 2020 NFL regular season, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer had a quick note on Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and a call for another young member of the KC offense.

Joshua Brisco