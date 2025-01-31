Kansas City Chiefs Rookie WR Xavier Worthy Sets Chiefs Rookie Record
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long. The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. To the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will be facing off a similar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs won that Super Bowl in a close battle that was a thriller. Now the Eagles are looking to get their revenge, but the Chiefs are trying to do something that has never been done before in NFL history.
A big reason the Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl is because of the play of rookie Xavier Worthy this season especially in the NFL Playoffs. Worthy had to set up all season because of all the injuries to multiple receivers. Worthy has answered the call and has been one of the top targets of quarterback Patrick Mahomes all year long.
In the AFC Championship, Worthy had a huge game. Every time that the Chiefs needed a play to be made in Sunday's win it felt like Worthy was always open or using his speed to give his team the best chance to win.
The Chiefs moved up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Worthy out of the University of Texas. Worthy was worth the pick and now is looking to have one more big game to finish his great rookie season with the team.
Now Worthy holds the record in Chiefs history for most touchdowns by a Chiefs rookie from scrimmage.
Worthy was the fastest player coming out of the Draft last season and the Chiefs liked that and took it. But Worthy has shown all season that he has more than speed at the wide receiver position.
Worthy has also helped open up the field for his teammates to make plays downfield. Worthy is always a threat to take it all the way on every snap. Worthy has been a playmaker for the Chiefs and he is going to be fun to watch in Super Bowl LIX.