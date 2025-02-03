Kansas City Chiefs Should Consider Star Free Agent WR
The Super Bowl is just under a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their third straight championship. However, there is a very pivotal offseason ahead of the dominant franchise.
For years, the Chiefs have found ways to keep key player after key player. That could change this offseason.
At the top of their offseason priority list will be offensive lineman Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton. Both players have become integral pieces of what Kansas City has done. Unfortunately, they are both going to hit the open free agency market and could end up being priced out of the Chiefs' range.
Adding more weapons for Patrick Mahomes is always a priority as well. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will likely be on his way out of town. Could Kansas City look to bring in another wideout?
If they do, they should see if they can get a bargain deal done with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
What would make Diggs a potential option? He's coming off of a torn ACL and he's sick of losing. Diggs wants to win a championship.
There would be no better way to pursue a championship than by playing alongside Mahomes with the Chiefs.
In the eight games that he played in 2024 with the Houston Texans, Diggs ended up catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He wans't on pace for his best season, but they weren't shabby numbers either.
Following the injury, could Diggs' value end up coming down dramatically? Is it possible that he would take a one-year deal with Kansas City for a cheaper price than he would take elsewhere?
One year with Mahomes could very well boost Diggs' value back up for one final large contract after the 2025 season. That kind of situation could be exactly what the longtime star needs to get back on track.
All of that being said, this is something that the Chiefs should monitor. Diggs may not even end up being an option, but if he's open to a short-term team-friendly contract, Kansas City should jump all over the opportunity.