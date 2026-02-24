One Chiefs' Offseason Option is Off the Board

There are several question marks for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into this offseason, including Travis Kelce's decision on his future . The 36-year-old tight end is currently not under contract and is mulling retirement. However, early signs point towards Kelce returning for the 2026 season.

Kelce’s future has been a talking point this offseason, and ESPN's NFL Insider Mike Tannenbaum's opinion may be surprising.

Tannenbaum's Thoughts

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I would move on from Travis Kelce, and let me tell you why," Tannenbaum said. "When you're in the front office, you have to project what a player is going to do, not what they have done. I've made that mistake countless times in my career, and Travis Kelce is a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, but when you watch him and make an honest and sober evaluation of his 2025 performance, clearly, his best days are behind him. When you talk about [the Chiefs] lack of explosive plays, if I were Kansas City, I would make the right, albeit difficult, decision, move on from Travis Kelce, try to get younger, faster, and more explosive at the tight end position."

Regardless of Kelce’s decision, the Chiefs need to address the tight end position via free agency or the draft .

Intriguing Option Removed from the Market

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

An outlandish, yet ideal option for Kansas City was Atlanta Falcons' tight end Kyle Pitts. However, NFL Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Falcons plan on placing the franchise tag on the 25-year-old tight end.

Pitts is coming off the best season of his career, compiling 88 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns. The fourth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has been mostly underwhelming in his first five seasons, but his skill set was finally recognized in Zac Robinson's offensive scheme. Pitts could take another step in his development with Kevin Stefanski taking over as the head coach.

What That Means for Kansas City

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Robert Tonyan (85) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Obviously, the Chiefs will have to look elsewhere, as Pitts will not be on the open market when the new league year opens on March 11. Pitts was a dream scenario, as he is just entering his prime, and he could have been a long-term project for Kansas City.

There is no other free agent tight end that fits that description. David Njoku could be an option, but he is a short-term proposition; he is 31 years old. General Manager Brett Veach and the front office may be forced to address the position through the draft.