The Chiefs Are Coming Off an Eventful Couple of Days
Other than a few positions, the Kansas City Chiefs do not have many pressing issues on their team this offseason. Still, they entered the summer with a few questions as free agency and the draft are fast approaching. The Chiefs got things started early this season.
Kansas City's two polarizing issues early in the offseason were the potential retirement of veteran tight end Travis Kelce and the possible departure of standout offensive lineman Trey Smith, who was set to become a free agent this offseason.
John Breech of CBS Sports recently analyzed the happenings of every team in the National Football League. The Chiefs had a productive week, as Kelce agreed to return, and Kansas City used the franchise tag on offensive lineman Trey Smith.
"It took nine days, but the first franchise tag of the 2025 offseason has finally been used, and the Chiefs used it on Smith. The Chiefs' starting right guard was set to hit free agency, but that won't be happening now that he's been tagged. Smith has started 67 games for the Chiefs since being drafted by Kansas City with a sixth-round pick in 2021," Breech said.
Breech noted that although Smith did not get the long-term deal and massive payday, he likely would have preferred, he still makes excellent money for one season. There are undoubtedly pros and cons for Smith to have the franchise tag being used on him.
"The tag is big money for Smith. The franchise tag means that Smith will now become the highest-paid guard in NFL history. The one-year tag means that Smith will make a fully guaranteed $23.4 million in 2025, which moves him ahead of Landon Dickerson for the title of highest-paid guard (The Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman makes $21 million per year). The high price of the franchise tag is one reason why no one knew if the Chiefs were actually going to tag Smith, but in the end, they decided he was worth the money," Breech said.
The Chiefs kept two of their best offensive players over the offseason, which is quietly worth noting. Kansas City is planning for another deep playoff run.
