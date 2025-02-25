Chiefs Could be One of NFL's Top Teams Rocked by Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the National Football League's model of consistency and success over the past few seasons. The Chiefs have found a way to continually put together one of the best rosters in the league. Still, with many players set to hit free agency this offseason, things could look very different for them moving forward, depending on how the offseason goes.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports recently released his list of the top five teams most likely impacted by this summer's free agency period. He ranked the Chiefs as one of the teams that could be the hardest hit by free agency, as the Chiefs could lose many talented players this offseason.
"I'm not trying to claim the Chiefs' Super Bowl window is closing, but they have some tough decisions to make this offseason. Not only does Pete Prisco consider Kansas City having five of the top 100 free agents hitting the market next month, but the Chiefs also have less than $8 million in available funds, according to Over The Cap," Dajani said.
"I wouldn't worry too much if the Chiefs have to again revamp their wide receiving corps with DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster looking for new deals. Where the concern comes in is with starters at other positions. Right guard Trey Smith has the potential to reset his respective market, and it doesn't appear he will be tagged in any way; linebacker Nick Bolton is an important piece of the defense who's expecting a pay raise, and the same can be said for safety Justin Reid. Then, on the defensive line, Tershawn Wharton is a free agent after he notched a career-high 6.5 sacks this past season. Veteran Mike Pennel is looking for a new deal, as are Josh Uche and Derrick Nnadi." Dajani said.
Kansas City has found a way to sustain its success over the last five seasons despite appearing in numerous Super Bowls and facing multiple free-agency periods. While every summer is different, the Chiefs must prepare to face arguably their most challenging offseason in recent memory as they try to rebuild a roster that could see massive changes this offseason due to the number of talented players they could lose.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.