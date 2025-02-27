Chiefs Eye ‘Deep Running Back Class’ As They Look To Upgrade Ground Game
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were 15-2 without a dangerous running game. Now, imagine Kansas City in 2025 with an explosive young running back like Bucky Irving, Jahmyr Gibbs or Kyren Williams.
General manager Brett Veach said Tuesday that the 2025 draft offers an enticing selection of running backs. That means they don’t need to invest on a first-rounder, such as Gibbs. Tampa Bay found Irving in the fourth round. The Rams picked up Williams in Round 5.
"This is a deep running back class,” Veach offered from the scouting combine in Indianapolis. “That's the one position offensively where I think it's deep.”
Could that depth net Kansas City a Day 2 player like Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins, who FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang compares to Joe Mixon? Or, the Chiefs might go on the clock with Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten still on their board. Imagine a lightning-fast Tuten on the same field with Xavier Worthy.
“Tuten isn't the cleanest back on tape,” Rang said, “sometimes running up the backs of his blockers seeking the big play rather than just burrowing his head to get a few tough yards. He possesses soft hands, toughness in pass protection and elite speed, however. He was clocked at 7.03 seconds in the 60-meter dash as a high school prep in New Jersey back in 2021. He could be the fastest member of this year's running back class.”
So, pay attention on Saturday when running backs lace up for the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs struggled in the run game last season. They ranked 22nd in the league with just 105.3 rushing yards per game.
And if Kansas City doesn’t finish its draft meetings with Tuten highly graded, the Chiefs could consider Dylan Sampson, who Rang compares to another talented young NFL back, James Cook. Rang added that Sampson’s best NFL fit is Andy Reid’s offense.
Sampson led the SEC in both rushing yards (1,491) and touchdowns (22) last season for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2024.
“In today's era of NIL deals and marketing,” Rang wrote, “it is surprising that Sampson didn't land an endorsement from Maytag or General Electric washing machines as he possesses the elite ‘spin cycle’ of this year's stellar running back class.”
The overall class of draft prospects isn't deep at offensive tackle, a key need for Kansas City. At running back, however, things are different.
While the Chiefs are expected to see Isiah Pacheco return to full health in 2025, Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine are both free agents. A seventh-round gem in the 2022 draft, Pacheco exploded for 2,139 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns over his first two seasons as the Chiefs won consecutive Super Bowls.
Last year, however, Pacheco missed 10 games with an assortment of injuries. So as Veach and the Chiefs consider a host of key decisions, expect them to prioritize running back as they enter the draft.
