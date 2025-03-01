Chiefs G Joe Thuney Ranked in PFF Top Guards of 2024
The biggest area the Kansas City Chiefs must improve in this offseason is the offensive line. The Chiefs' offensive line was a liability all of last season. It was overlooked because the Chiefs kept winning each week. But it got exposed in their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, the Chiefs are looking to upgrade the offensive line, but they also have one of the best offensive linemen who will hit the free agency market next season. Trey Smith will be looking to get a big paid day. But it will likely not come from the Chiefs. Other teams will offer more because they can.
One player who played well all season on the offensive line was guard Joe Thuney. Thuney was one of the best guards in the National Football League. He did not get to finish at his normal position because his team needed a tackle, and Thuney finished at left tackle.
PFF released their highest grades for the top guards in 2024 and Thuney was number seven with a grade of 80.0.
Thuney spent a large chunk of his season at left tackle, having played 389 of his 1,288 snaps there, the postseason included. However, he mostly played guard, so he qualifies here. His performance as a tackle caused him to drop in the rankings, as he carried a 65.7 PFF overall grade with a 62.7 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 62.1 PFF run-blocking grade at the position.
At left guard, his usual spot, he boasted an 84.6 PFF overall grade, which would have moved him into fourth place on this list. His 90.4 PFF pass-blocking grade as a guard led the position by a significant margin.
This is big for Thuney, as he will be coming back with the Chiefs next season. But if they want him to be at his best, they need to sign a proven left tackle to help him move back into his normal position.
It is going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs navigate this off season and fill in the right pieces around the offense to get it looking explosive next season. The Chiefs have a lot of work to do coming up.
