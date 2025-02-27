Kansas City Chiefs Players Give Their Say on Ownership
The Kansas City Chiefs have some interesting things going on this offseason. They have to improve their team from last season after getting blown out in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The most important headline for them is whether future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce will return next season or if he will decide to return and hang up his cleats. The Chiefs gave him a deadline, and we will be waiting for his decision.
On Wednesday, the NFLPA released the annual grades of the NFL teams' ownership. Every year, they give grades about what the players have to say about their respective owners.
The Chiefs ownership got a C- grade. They came in at the bottom of all the teams ownership.
It is surprising for an organization that has had a lot of success over the last several years that the ownership was graded low by their players. The Chiefs have made it to the AFC Championship game since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the starting role.
They also have three Super Bowl Championships in that span. Last season, the Chiefs got to the Super Bowl, and with a win, they would have been the first team ever to win three straight championships. They came up one game short and now will have to improve the roster.
"One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras," said the NFLPA.
"1,695 of our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league."
The highest percentage from the weight scale comes from the head coach at 10 percent and the club owner at 15 percent.
"You don't have to just build a new facility," NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said. "Just be responsive. And we see [the owners] are being responsive."
"The standard is rising, the floor is rising more than ever before," said JC Tretter, the NFLPA's chief strategy officer.
The Chiefs have to make sure this grade for its owner does not come back and bite them in free agency next month.
