Chiefs Improve in Day 2 Free Agency Grades
It seems as though the jury's still out on whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs made the right moves during free agency. While they have been addressing their team needs, fans are still speculating if they got the right guys for the job.
After Monday's start to free agency, Pro Football Network graded the Chiefs at a D+, stating: "Despite those moves, trading away [Joe] Thuney and signing an unproven left tackle to be their starter leaves this offseason with a negative feeling overall."
However, the Chiefs didn't do all their damage in one day. In Day Two, the Chiefs went ahead and grabbed cornerback Kristian Fulton, signing him to a two-year, $20M deal. By Tuesday, it seemed like the Chiefs were filling each position hole one by one, and had a concrete plan for the future.
According to CBS Sports, the Chiefs were deserving of a B- by the end of it. A significant improvement from Day One, two analysts had a lot to say as to why the Chiefs were being graded this way:
"After the O-line was pummeled in Super Bowl LIX, you know it was going to be a key point of emphasis for the Chiefs this offseason. Before the start of free agency, they hit starting guard Trey Smith with the franchise tag and then signed former 49er Jaylon Moore to be their starting left tackle. Blindside tackle was an area of weakness for Kansas City, so the club hopes it filled that hole here with Moore. Meanwhile, keeping Nick Bolton is an underrated re-signing given how impactful he's been in the middle of their defense."- Tyler Sullivan and Jordan
It's still uncertain whether or not the Chiefs will continue to make significant moves during this free agency period. However, with the recent restructuring of the contracts of both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones, Kansas City definitely has more space to work with now if they're looking at any last minute blockbuster deals.
For the time being, I'd say the Chiefs are pretty set up for the 2025 season, and it might be time to focus on the NFL Draft ahead of them. All we can do is wait and see if the Chiefs did in fact get the players they were hoping for.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE