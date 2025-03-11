Chiefs Receive First Free Agency Grade
The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work on Monday, signing multiple players within the first hour of free agency. While they did bring in multiple players, the effectiveness of their signings are still up for debate.
According to Pro Football Network, the Chiefs didn't have the greatest day, and could have done more on their end to bolster their roster.
"The Kansas City Chiefs did their main work on Day 1 of free agency early, locking up Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal to be their left tackle," PFN noted. "It was an intriguing move for a player who has flashed his ability but has not been a full-time starter in his career. Across four years in San Francisco, Moore started just 12 games, but five of those did come in 2024. The Chiefs addressed their biggest need, but the jury is out on whether they did it well."
That's been the theme of the Chiefs, they're aware of their holes and take action to fix it. But it's still a coin toss whether they go about it the right way. For example, the Chiefs have consistently been lacking at the left tackle position, but it isn't to say they haven't tried improving their situation.
Last year, they drafted tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the second round. However, he did not see the field much and hasn't shown many signs of being a cornerstone lineman for KC. In the middle of the 2024 season, the Chiefs moved their Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney to the edge, and while it solved the problem in the meantime, it wasn't sustainable. We'll have to wait and see if Moore can truly stop the Chiefs' misfortune.
"A lot of the Chiefs' moves came before the negotiation window opened in terms of retaining their own free agents," PFN continued. "Franchise tagging Trey Smith was a solid decision, but they have put all of their eggs in that basket by then trading away Joe Thuney. Trading one of the most reliable interior offensive linemen in the league is a major risk, even if he is likely entering the twilight of his career.
"Re-signing Marquise Brown and Nick Bolton are both smart moves. Bolton has been the heartbeat of the defense, while Brown looked good in limited time last year. Despite those moves, trading away Thuney and signing an unproven left tackle to be their starter leaves this offseason with a negative feeling overall. Signing Smith to a long-term extension will mitigate some of that negativity."
While the Chiefs seem to have taken all the steps to rebuild and revamp their current roster, only time will tell if their moves paid off. Free agency will last until March 12th at 4:00pm Eastern, so there's still time for the Chiefs to continue to make groundbreaking moves.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE