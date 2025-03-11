Should Chiefs Target This OL Option in 2025 NFL Draft?
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off another good season in 2024. The Chiefs had plenty of success but did not finish the season like they would have liked to. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles in dominating fashion.
The Chiefs got exposed in that game and if they want a different result next season they will have to make some move this offseason.
The Chiefs got away with a lot of problems on the offensive side of the ball last season. They did not have much of a run game, their wide receiving core was hurt, and the offensive line had plenty of trouble keeping quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the green grass.
Now as the Chiefs are in offseason mode they will have to have a big offseason to improve their team from last season. Well one of their first move was not a popularity one as all. The Chiefs moved on from their top offensive lineman Joe Thuney this past week.
The Chiefs have made some moves to improve their offensive line as free agency has opened up this week but that does not mean the Chiefs can not go after more protection for Mahomes in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs can take a look at drafting offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo from Boston College.
"Ozzy Trapilo is a multi-year starter at right tackle and has the versatility to play guard as well. He has excellent size and length as well as a high-level understanding of pass protection techniques despite not being overly athletic. He’s an adequate run blocker, too," said CBS Sports.
Per CBS Sports: Excellent technique in protection with a nice toolbox of mixing up sets and hands in protection
. Good run blocker in combinations and double teams and can get a hat on the second level
. Toughness and plays with the right temperament consistently
Limited athletically and struggles vs. speed and quickness on edges. Large torso and sometimes struggles to anchor vs. power and long arms. More of a finesse run blocker who struggles to knock defenders off the ball in a man blocking schemes.
Traplio can be a sleeper pick for the Chiefs in the later rounds. He will fit with the offense that head coach Andy Reid runs.
