Chiefs Must Add to Top-Heavy Group of Wide Receivers
The Kansas City Chiefs need help along the offensive line and at the wide receiver position. The Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles highlighted many of the Chiefs' needs that were overlooked over the past few offseasons could be fixed this offsseason.
When healthy, the Chiefs have a formidable group of wide receivers. However, the unit is top heavy and is one or two injuries from having few proven receivers. Kansas City was good enough to push through that situation this season, but it cost them dearly in the Super Bowl.
Vinny Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his list of projected landing spots for the top 21 free agents in the National Football League this offseason. He believes the Chiefs could use the services of veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen to help their receiving corps.
"The Chiefs keep going through veteran receivers, but the difference here is that Allen is a dedicated big slot who can consistently get open for Patrick Mahomes on intermediate routes. He'd also provide a veteran contingency if tight end Travis Kelce retires. The 32-year-old pass-catcher would play well off youngsters Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice," Iyer said.
Although Allen spent last season with the Chicago Bears, the Chiefs are more than familiar with him, as he spent many years in the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers. During his time in Los Angeles, Allen was quietly one of the more respected receivers in the NFL.
Allen has proven himself as a quality receiver, even in unfavorable situations. Like most receivers, Allen would get an upgrade at quarterback by joining quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. He would be an intriguing option for the Chiefs to add this summer.
The Chiefs have multiple decisions of varying importance to figure out this season. However, they unquestionably need to add talent to their group of wide receivers, and their tight ends as well, as Travis Kelce continues to age and his production declines.
Kansas City must continue to build around Mahomes to get the most out of his prime years. He may be arguably the second quarterback to ever play in the NFL, but even he needs a quality team around him to win Super Bowls.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.