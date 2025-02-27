REPORT: Chiefs Have Decisions Regarding Two Biggest Stars
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach will work hard this summer to fix the roster issues plaguing the team. Although the Chiefs technically still have one of the best rosters in the league, it will need attention this offseason, especially after free agency.
Some of the Chiefs' best players will likely leave in free agency, creating even more holes on a roster that already needed help. Still, the Chiefs are expected to have a productive enough offseason to help them go on another deep playoff run next season with a revamped roster.
Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports recently analyzed the offseason storylines surrounding the Chiefs after a disappointing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Young noted that the Chiefs must figure out the contracts of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce this summer.
"The Chiefs don’t really have anybody on their roster that it makes sense financially to cut. While the team could part with some of their players this offseason, none of the moves would create significant cap space. The biggest thing that will boost their funding will come from restructuring Mahomes’ massive contract — which should give them a significant amount of cap room to work with," Young said.
"As for Kelce, it would save the Chiefs more than $17 million in cap space if he retires — which would double their current amount. If he wants to stay, the Chiefs could ask him to take a pay cut. He’s the highest-paid tight end in the league, but his production has been down. At age 35 and near the end of his career, the Chiefs can’t keep paying him like this."
It appears Kelce will return to the team. However, the Chiefs' front office must still be financially responsible regarding his and Mahomes' contracts, or it will eventually catch up. Properly managing finances is one of the keys to sustaining success over a long period.
The Chiefs' offseason will be filled with questions surrounding Kelce's expected return after the veteran tight end contemplated retirement this offseason. Kansas City will also be expected to be aggressive in free agency and the NFL Draft but must be cautious.
