The Chiefs' Offensive Line Excelled in This Area
After a disappointing end to the season, the Kansas City Chiefs' position group with the most significant need entering this offseason was their offensive line. Once free agency started, the Chiefs immediately changed their offensive line, making multiple moves.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network noted that the Chiefs' offensive line was one of the better run-blocking lines in the National Football League. Kansas City has two offensive linemen who ranked in the top 17 in run blocking in the entire league this past season.
"In run blocking, [Trey] Smith was inside the top 10 interior OL in terms of RBWR. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor had also been doing his part, ranking 17th in PBWR. Overall, the Chiefs ranked seventh in RBYBC/rush (1.01) and RBWR. That’s a great indication of just how good the interior — and the right side of the line, especially — were this year," Rolfe said.
"The overall pass-blocking numbers were largely pretty middling, except for ranking eighth in PBWR. KC’s numbers against the blitz are also good, ranking inside the top 10 for blitz (5.4%; seventh) and pressure rate (37.3%; ninth). However, they are helped by having the fourth-quickest time to throw (2.4 seconds)."
Rolfe explained how the Chiefs' offensive line has been impacted by free agency, as the position group was and still is one of the most pressing concerns for the Chiefs' front office this summer. Kansas City's offensive line played a prominent role in their Super Bowl loss.
"There was mixed news for the Chiefs’ offensive line in the lead-up to free agency. Smith’s return via the franchise tag was positive, but the team traded Thuney to Chicago, severely weakening this team in terms of both his skills and his experience. That has dropped them a handful of spots in these rankings heading into free agency," Rolfe said.
"At the start of free agency, the Chiefs made an intriguing move by adding Jaylon Moore, who was with the San Francisco 49ers last season. Moore has never been a full-time starter and is, therefore, a huge risk. Left tackle remains a complete unknown for this team in 2025."
