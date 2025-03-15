Ranking the Chiefs' Offensive Line
The Kansas City Chiefs enter the offseason knowing exactly what their primary focus should be this offseason and it is their offensive line. As talented of a quarterback as Patrick Mahomes is, he cannot play to his full capabilities behind a shaky offensive line.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network noted that the Chiefs' offensive line was one of the worst in the league over the final quarter of the season. Rolfe recently ranked every team in the National Football League's offensive line, ranking the Chiefs' 12th on the list.
"The Chiefs finished the season ranked fifth, which is interesting given that their performance on the field looked ugly at times in the second half of the year. The key to this ranking was a strong first half because the Chiefs ranked 30th over the final four weeks and did not grade above a C after scoring an A- against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12," Rolfe said.
"The issue was at left tackle because the other four positions up front have been excellent. The recent numbers emphasize just how important the blindside tackle is because, despite quality numbers for the other four players on the line, the overall mark is a concern. We also saw this issue derail their offense in the Super Bowl."
Rolfe noted that the Chiefs' offensive line had some of the best players at their respective positions. Kansas City is still putting together a more solid offensive line after the unit's deficiencies were exposed in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Kansas City’s line was anchored by one of the two premier trios in the NFL right now. Joe Thuney led the interior pass blockers in win rate, Creed Humphrey was sixth, and Trey Smith was inside the top 20 at times this year but fell out in the last few weeks. Thuney was so good that the Chiefs even moved him to LT to try and solve the issue out there late in the season," Rolfe said.
The Chiefs must continue adding their offensive line to help take some of the workload of Mahomes' plate. Kansas City has time to improve their offensive line and the ranking
