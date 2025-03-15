Kansas City Chiefs Post-Free Agency 7-Round NFL Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs' first week of free agency is complete and for a roster filled with plenty of youth and veteran talent, they are still on the path of being a perennial Super Bowl contender despite their loss in the big game in February.
However, any remaining needs they have will be addressed through next month's NFL Draft.
With the No. 31 selection, the Chiefs are in the sweat spot for the quality depth this year's class bestows. With needs at offensive tackle, defensive line, and other key positions at the skill spots, they will have a beefy of prospects to choose from.
Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, let's take a look at a new potential scenario following the first 120 hours of free agency and the new league year.
Round 1, No. 24 (via Minnesota Vikings): Ohio State OT Josh Simmons
TRADE! The Chiefs move up in the draft order, sending picks No. 31 and 66 to the Vikings for pick No. 24.
This is a possibility that should be considered if a top player begins to fall in the draft order. While the team did sign Jaylon Moore to an expensive contract, it should not be a full guarantee that he wins the starting job. Simmons is arguably the top offensive tackle in the class when healthy and outside of his patellar tendon tear, he is as clean of a player on film as they come, making him a prospect that should be coveted in this year's selection process.
Round 2, No. 63: Toledo DT Darius Alexander
The current starting defensive tackles for the Chiefs are Chris Jones and Fabian Lovett with Siaki Ika as the depth, and that's it. Adding more talent to this room is essential for Kansas City after losing Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi in free agency. Alexander is a pinball machine who can be an absolute nightmare in the trenches with upper-tier athleticism, play strength, and power at the point of attack.
Round 3, No. 95: Georgia OG Dylan Fairchild
Kingsley Suamataia is expected to slide into left guard this year with the departure of veteran Joe Thuney via trade. While the former second-round draft choice has a lot of physical gifts and athletic ability to play inside, his current position should not be guaranteed. At worst, Fairchild would give the Chiefs depth in the interior while bringing competition in the trenches for the Chiefs offensive line.
Round 4, No. 133: UCLA EDGE rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo
The Chiefs are one of the best draft-and-develop teams in the NFL and they comprise a roster filled with players that have patiently waited their turn to become starters. Oladejo is a former off-ball linebacker-turned-pass rusher who flashed tremendously as a run defender with room to grow when attacking the quarterback. If there is one team that could unlock his potential, it's Kansas City.
Round 7, No. 226: Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes
This may not be the place to find Travis Kelce's potential successor in the draft, but it's another player the Chiefs can develop over time. Hawes is an exceptional and no-holds-barred blocker in the run game that brings a mauler's mindset anytime he touches the field. Plus, he has a pass-catching skill set that is untapped.
Round 7, No. 251: Iowa DT Yahya Black
It would come as a surprise to see Black fall down this far in the draft order but if the Chiefs need a potential young nose tackle to cause disruption in the run game, Black fits the bill. The former Iowa standout was as such at the Senior Bowl due to his size, length, and power that overwhelmed blockers more often than not.
Round 7, No. 257: Georgia S Dan Jackson
Jackson is a "sneaky athlete" that really isn't, posting terrific numbers at Georgia's Pro Day after not being invited to the scouting combine. With the expectation that Jaden Hicks and Bryan Cook will be the starting safties, Jackson would provide depth and special teams value early in his career.
