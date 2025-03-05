Kansas City Chiefs Re-Sign Veteran Defender
The Kansas City Chiefs are entering free agency with very little salary cap room and the loss of several key defensive pieces.
Thankfully, they won't have to worry about the future of right guard Trey Smith for the moment, who they have given the transition franchise tag to in hopes of landing a long-term extension.
However, one key player they is likely to test the open market is MIKE linebacker Nick Bolton. This leaves the Chiefs with a need at the position and a lack of depth. As they enter free agency, Kansas City will be looking at all options, including the draft.
Interestingly, general manager Brett Veach has chosen to bring back a linebacker that the team had cut after the 31-0 shutout loss in the regular season finale to the Denver Broncos, Blake Lynch. Lynch was one of the more productive players in the team's loss, posting six tackles and one tackle for loss in a game that saw multiple key starters rest after locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC on their way to a Super Bowl appearance.
Lynch has had a journeyman career after playing in his first 20 games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021. He was then let go in 2023 before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers where he spent a year and a half and had four tackles in the seven games he appeared in. Lynch was then let go again in 2024 before signing with the Chiefs practice squad in the middle of their season.
In his four years in the NFL, Lynch has racked up 57 tackles while proving to be a depth player and special teams asset. With Bolton heading to free agency, there is a chance Lynch could compete for a bigger role on the roster as a key depth player to make up for being let go after Week 18 last season.
In the grand scheme of things, this is likely a move to fill the numbers at the linebacker position as Lynch may be nothing more than a camp body this summer. Yet, crazier things have happened and this offseason gives the former Baylor standout a chance to make a team that is expected to compete for another Super Bowl opportunity.
