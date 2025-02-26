Chiefs' Receiver Wants Reunion With Former Texas Teammate
Super Bowl LIX exposed many weaknesses for the Kansas City Chiefs. Most people will point to the lack of competent receiver play or KC's inability to find a suitable left tackle, but pairing cornerback Trent McDuffie with another star defensive back will be crucial towards the Chiefs' success next season.
While we know that McDuffie possesses the talent of being a top corner in the league, as he was an All-Pro in the 2023 season, he didn't exactly look great against the Philadelphia Eagles. McDuffie was flagged in the second half for unneccessary roughness against tight end Dallas Goedert in a play which they both collided in mid-air. The Chiefs defense as a whole showed some flashes, but still let Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts put up 40.
Outside of McDuffie, the Chiefs' cornerbacks struggled after Jaylen Watson sustained an injury early in the season. That being said, they didn't magically return to form either when Watson was plugged back into the starting lineup.
For example, Watson gave up a 42-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith in the title game. The loss to the Eagles showed the Chiefs that they must bolster their cornerbacks if they want their defense to stay elite and capable of winning them championships.
This means keeping their options open this offseason, and looking towards the draft or free agency for any potential talent. This includes Xavier Worthy's longtime Texas teammate, Jahdae Barron, a DB prospect in this year's draft. Worthy made it clear he wants the Chiefs to look in Barron's direction, taking to social media to speak his mind.
In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Worthy came out with a clear statement regarding his desire to reunite with his former teammate, saying "Jahdae Barron to the Chiefs."
Barron was a standout player for the Longhorns, winning the coveted Jim Thorpe award for being the best defensive back in the country. In his best season yet, Barron went on to record 67 total tackles, 3 TFL's, 5 interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. In addition, he held the nation's 3rd-best overall defensive grade for a college cornerback (90.7), and the 2nd-best coverage grade (91.1), per PFF.
The Chiefs could definitely use a player like Barron. Lining him up next to McDuffie would not only allow the Chiefs to cover the field more efficiently, but it would also take some of the pressure off McDuffie constantly having to guard the best receiver.
