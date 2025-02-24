Chiefs Should Consider Former Top Pick to Bolster Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs have generally had a very impressive defense over the last several years, but giving up a 40-spot to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl definitely stings.
Of course, the Chiefs' offense didn't exactly do the defense any favors, but it was pretty clear that Kansas City had lost some of its luster on the defensive side of the ball.
While the Chiefs' biggest concern may be in their secondary, they also could stand to add another pass rusher alongside of Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, especially with Charles Omenihu hitting the free-agent market.
Kansas City doesn't have a ton of cap room, so its options will be limited, but how about making a pursuit of Chase Young next month?
Young spent the 2024 campaign with the New Orleans Saints and quietly had a solid year, registering 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits. He also posted a decent 66.4 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus.
The former No. 2 overall pick signed a one-year deal with the Saints last year, and it's entirely possible that he lands a short-term contract again this offseason.
Why? Well, because Young has a very checkered injury history. As a matter of fact, 2024 represented the first time he had played a full season since entering thte NFL in 2020.
Not only that, but the 25-year-old hasn't exactly lived up to expectations and has been largely inconsistent throughout his career.
I understand I'm not exactly building a great case for Young over these last couple of paragraphs, but he is still an immensely talented player who has an impact on the game even if he isn't posting big numbers. Think of a younger version of Jadeveon Clowney.
The Chiefs could probably manage to land Young on a one or two-year deal laced with incentives. He would fit very well into their defensive scheme, and he would certainly make Jones' job easier up front because he would command considerable attention himself.
Kansas City needs to find creative ways to improve its roster with limited financial flexibility, and signing Young would be a good route to take in order to achieve that.
