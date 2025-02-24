Three-Round Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft: Pre-Scouting Combine
The NFL Scouting Combine begins this week as the league's version of Winter Meetings gets underway. The Kansas City Chiefs will be a topic of discussion as they look to rebound from their embarrassing defeat in Super Bowl LIX.
Questions surround the team about Travis Kelce's future and how they'll approach free agency with limited cap space. However, the Chiefs bestow four Top 100 selections in this year's NFL Draft that could give them some immediate impact playmakers on boths sides of the ball. With their recent success in the draft, this year could provide them with more youth to keep the train chugging along.
With that in mind, using the Pro Football Network simulator, let's take a dive into a quick three-round mock draft ahead of this week's combine and who general manager Brett Veach could target in late April's selection process.
Round 1, No. 31: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland
If Kelce retires, the Chiefs will have a sizeable hole at tight end that will need to be addressed this offseason. Putting any trust in Noah Gray as the No.1 TE on the roster seems like malpractice and head coach Andy Reid must create competition at the position.
Loveland has been somewhat of an afterthought after playing in an underwhelming Michigan offense. However, he offers the skill set the Chiefs need. This is a fantastic pass-catching tight end who can make a Sam LaPorta-type impact from Day 1 while slowly developing into an adequate blocker in the run game.
Round 2, No. 63: South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders
Chris Jones is one of the best defensive players in the NFL but there will come a day when he is no longer a Chief or playing at all. In the last couple of seasons, Veach has drafted two contributing pass rushers to set up the future at pass rusher and now it's time to shore up the future in the middle of the defensive front.
Sanders may not have elite size but he is still an explosive interior lineman with a great pass rush arsenal and adequate run defending skills that will allow him to make an early impact in the NFL.
Round 3, No. 66: Miami (FL) wide receiver Xavier Restrepo
The Chiefs have two young playmakers at wide receiver in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy but what they lack if a go-to quality slot receiver who can be a potential security blanket for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Rice is likely the X-receiver next season with Worthy playing the flanker-Z and moving around between the slot and Z.
Restrepo broke records in South Beach for the Hurricanes but did so while becoming Cam Ward's go-to target last season. This is a true slot receiver with exceptional hands and route running ability. Getting open is important in the Chiefs offense and Restrpo can do that well.
Round 3, No. 95: LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson
Depth and having a sound pass rush rotation is critical for any defense, the Chiefs included. They'll be losing some of their depth at edge rusher and will need to compensate this offseason. There's a good chance that the teams looks toward the draft for their edge help.
Swinson is an underrated prospect who has shown sufficient get-off, bend, and a nice variety of rush moves that allow him to be an effective designated pass rusher. He'll have a solid role on the Chiefs defense and can help them continue their ability to rush four down lineman.
