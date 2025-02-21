Chiefs Should Sign Christian Kirk if He Hits Free Agency
No player has messed up the free-agent market more than Christian Kirk. In a move perceived as idiotic but in actually was brilliant, then-Jaguars GM Trent Baalke signed Kirk to a four-year, 72 million dollar contract during the 2022 offseason.
Many teams in the NFL did not view Kirk as a player worthy of such a payday so the "stars" began to demand even more money, laying the framework for nine-figure extensions for non-quarterbacks. That jump eventually led to the Chiefs trading away Tyreek Hill and using the draft picks they received to build a roster that would win back-to-back Super Bowls.
Kirk was deserving of his contract, improving every year in Arizona despite seeing limited opportunities. Kirk took off during his first season with the Jaguars, hauling in over 1,000 yards as the team won the AFC South and took Kansas City to the limit in their divisional round matchup.
However, since then, Kirk has battled injuries as the Jaguars fell apart as an organization. Considering the financial implications of the final year of his contract, Pro Football Focus views Kirk as a strong cut candidate.
"The Jaguars’ forthcoming hire at general manager will inherit a swamp of tough contracts, with Kirk’s close to topping the list. During an injury-shortened 2024, Kirk generated only a 68.2 PFF receiving grade and 1.72 yards per route run, his worst in both categories since 2020." Wrote PFF's Bradley Locker. "Jacksonville will bring back star rookie and likely one of Gabe Davis or Kirk, but cutting Kirk holds much greater financial benefits — set to save the team $10.4 million. Executing a trade for the former Cardinal would also be in play, but if no suitors arise, then removing his $24 million cap hit outright is in play."
Kirk has already gotten paid so if he wants to pursue a championship, he would be willing to take a team-friendly deal. While he does have an injury history, injuries do seem to heal faster when the team makes the playoffs. As Marquez Valdez-Scantling did twice, Kirk could be the veteran speedster that helps the Chiefs lift another Lombardi.
Guarding Kirk, Xavier Worthy, and Rashee Rice is a tough responsibility. When Patrick Mahomes is throwing the ball, that job gets a lot harder.
