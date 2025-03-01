Chiefs Solidify Most Glaring Need in Recent Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League and one of the best quarterbacks ever. Still, the lack of an offensive line is enough to slow down any quarterback, even Patrick Mahomes who was proven to be human in the Super Bowl.
Mahomes is talented enough to compensate for nearly all of the Chiefs' shortcomings. However, few quarterbacks can succeed under constant duress, as Mahomes did against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl a few weeks ago.
Their embarrassing loss to the Eagles should be enough to light a fire under Kansas City's front office to do a better job of protecting their massive investment in Mahomes. It may take restructuring his contract to help bring in a veteran offensive lineman.
Or, the Chiefs can use the NFL Draft to select a young and talented offensive lineman entering the league this offseason. Kansas City needs both wide receivers and offensive linemen, and one mock draft has them grabbing one in the first round.
Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports recently released his mock draft, which includes projections of first-round picks for every team in the league. Stackpole projects the Chiefs to select offensive lineman Donovan Jackson from Ohio State late in the draft's first round.
"I feel like I'm morally obligated to give the Chiefs an offensive lineman after what happened in the Super Bowl against the Eagles. Donovan Jackson moved from guard to left tackle after Josh Simmons went down in October, and he was an invaluable part of Ohio State's run to winning the College Football Playoff national championship. Regardless of where he lines up, he'll help give Patrick Mahomes more time to work his magic," Stackpole said.
Kansas City should be more motivated than ever to continue adding onto their storied legacy. The Chiefs' dynasty is still one of the best in NFL history, even with their Super Bowl loss this season. Kansas City is far from the only dynasty to lose in the Super Bowl.
However, to ensure they return to the Super Bowl and have better luck next time, they must address the offensive line that let them down in the biggest game of the season.
