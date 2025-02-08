REPORT: Are the Chiefs the Greatest Dynasty in NFL History?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the face of the National Football League over the last four years or so, as the Chiefs have set the standard for the league. Kansas City has found a way to sustain unthinkable success for most of the last decade.
In the conversation of all-time great dynasties, the Chiefs have begun to climb the ranks, as they are now one win away from winning their third consecutive Super Bowl. This is a feat that has never been accomplished in the NFL and would undoubtedly give the Chiefs a boost in where their dynasty ranks among the league's all-time great dynasties.
Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News believes the Chiefs are one win away from moving up in the rankings. He currently ranks them as the third-best dynasty.
"If these Chiefs are able to win Sunday against the [Philadelphia] Eagles, they will celebrate not only the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy under the Caesars Superdome, but also the occasion of their advancement in these rankings," DeCourcy said.
"They will be, at that point, at least the No. 2 dynasty in NFL history – and possibly No. 1. They advance to No. 2, certainly, becoming only the second team to win four Super Bowls in six seasons. And they will be in the discussion for the greatest ever, as the only team in the Super Bowl era to win three consecutive titles."
DeCourcy just how dominant the Chiefs have been recently. The Chiefs are on a run unlike any other in NFL history.
"The Chiefs’ accomplishments seem almost singular for the tremendous roster changes that have occurred during the course of their dynasty," DeCourcy said. "As they prepare for the current Super Bowl, only six players on the roster have the opportunity to claim a fourth championship ring. And, no offense, that includes the long snapper.
"The Chiefs have been dominant at times, but even their dominance has its own flavor. It is telling that six of the seven victories in their past two Super Bowl runs were achieved by single-score margins. The same could be said of 11 of the team’s victories in the current season, which began with 15 victories in the first 16 games; only seven other teams in NFL history won at least 15 of their first 16 regular-season games."
