Chiefs' Speedster Linked to Patriots
Both Chiefs' wide receivers Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins are set to hit free agency, and are possibly going to be playing in different threads come next season. While it's unlikely that the Chiefs retain both veterans, Brown has been a name to watch, as he's already been linked to numerous teams.
Most recently, the New England Patriots have been urged to go after the speedster. The Patriots, as of right now, hold more cap space than any other team in the NFL, so it would be wise for them to be aggressive during this year's free agency cycle.
Now with quarterback Drake Maye at the helm, all that's left to complete the offense are competent pass-catchers. While the Patriots were initially looking towards a big name such as the Bengals' Tee Higgins, all signs are pointed towards Cincinnati to use a franchise tag on the star WR once again. Brown however, could provide New England with much needed speed and experience, while coming at a discounted price.
Brown dealt with a shoulder injury for most of the 2024 regular season, and only became a factor in the passing game late-season along with the Playoffs. Teams could grab Brown as cheap as 50 cents on the dollar, given his extensive injury history leading back to his days in Arizona and Baltimore.
Sara Marshall of Musket Fire explained why Brown might be the Patriots' top option for landing a receiver during this offseason:
"If the hope is to sign younger talent that can remain with the team for the longest amount of time, then Brown is probably the Patriots' best bet," Marshall wrote. "The 2019 first-rounder is just 27 years old, the youngest of the group, and has proven he can be an explosive talent when given the opportunity."
Brown signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last year, and while it didn't pan out exactly the way that KC wanted it to, Brown is still only 27-years old, and has proven he can be a 1000+ yard receiver for any team with a talented QB.
Marquise Brown might no longer be of use to the Chiefs, but he would make a great fit along Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye.
