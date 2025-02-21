Latest Ranking for Chiefs Free Agent Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
One major thing they must do this offseason is get quarterback Patrick Mahomes help at the wide receivers position. The Chiefs have unknowns at the position heading to next season.
Their free agents are veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, and Sky Moore, who is a potential cut player. The only receivers coming back next season are Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.
The Chiefs will have to figure out what they are going to do with Hopkins. Hopkins had a good season with the Chiefs after being traded to Kansas City. Hopkins showed that he can still play the position at the highest level.
Yes, Hopkins is not the same player he was in his Houston Texans days but he is still a 1B or a number two receiver on most teams. Bringing him back to pair with rookie standout Xavier Worthy will be huge for the Chiefs.
If the Chiefs get a whole offseason with Hopkins and Mahomes working together who knows how better that can look in 2025?
In Sports Illustrated free agents rankings, Hopkins comes in at number 21. The Chiefs can bring him back for a good price as well.
Hopkins got lost in the Titans’ abysmal offense, hitting a low when he had one catch on his only target for minus-two yards against the Bills in Week 7. Three days later he was traded to Kansas City, where he quickly returned to scoring touchdowns. With the Chiefs, Hopkins had 41 receptions for 437 yards and four TDs in 10 regular-season games, showing that even at 32, the three-time first-team All-Pro can still be a threat if he’s got a quality quarterback throwing to him. Hopkins might end up being a rental for Kansas City, as he’s likely to command a decent deal—probably a one-year contract with incentives.
