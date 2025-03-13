Chiefs Take Surprising Pick in One Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and they can find a lot of talent in the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season. They have addressed that problem so far this week as free agency has kicked off.
The Chiefs will also have to address the key free agents that they have lost in free agency. The Chiefs will likely spend most on the offensive side, leaving the defense to fill the holes in the draft.
We know that the Chiefs are still looking to improve at the wide receiver position and they will likely do that next month in the 2025 NFL Draft.
USA Today journalist Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz has the Chiefs taking a wide receiver that many do not have going in the first round.
Schwartz latest mock draft had the Chiefs taking receiver Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State.
"The offensive line retooling looks to be complete after the trade of Joe Thuney and signing of Jaylon Moore to take over at left tackle," said Schwartz.
"But if Kansas City is intent on making life easier for Patrick Mahomes after his Super Bowl pummeling, it should take a long look at Egbuka, who can create consistent separation and keep the offense moving with his smooth route-running and sure hands."
We all know how receivers from Ohio State succeed when they come to the National Football League. It makes a lot of sense that the Chiefs can possibly take Egbuka in the first round.
He would fit right in with the Chiefs offense. Another weapon that Mahomes will be great with. If the Chiefs can land him, it is going to be interesting to see how head coach Andy Reid will use him next season.
