Recent Mock Draft Has Chiefs Boosting Defense In Big Way
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The Chiefs defense was one of the best defenses last season. When the offense struggled last season, it was defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his great defense keeping them in a lot of games.
But with the Chiefs trying to fix the offensive side of the ball in free agency, it can leave the defense out on re-signing key free agents.
They can fill in the holes in the draft next month.
In a 3-Round Mock Draft from College Sports Network All Sports they had the Chiefs taking two defensive players.
The Chiefs selected cornerback Azareye'h Thomas out of Florida State and defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles out of Virginia Tech. Both players are steals in the third round.
"Press-man cornerback with average speed but excellent length to disrupt game flow for opponents. Thomas deters early looks his way from quarterbacks by jabbing, crowding and smothering the release from press. He lacks route recognition and lateral twitch to stay tight to breaks from off-man," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein about Thomas.
"Even-front defensive tackle who lacks measurables but makes up for it with an off-the-charts work rate. Peebles plays like a boxer who constantly comes forward and keeps the pressure on his opponent," said Zierlein about Peebles.
"He doesn’t have the length to stack and secure gaps as a read-and-react defender, but he can play in the gaps and up the field. He’ll fight hard, but he has no real chance against NFL double teams. However, he consistently battles his way off single blocks and toward the ball. He has an eclectic rush package fueled by motor, power and elusiveness that could translate. He has a decent chance of outplaying his draft slotting if teams get too hung up on his measurables and fail to trust their eyes."
