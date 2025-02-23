Chiefs Urged to Make Head-Scratching Decision in Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs just got smacked in the Super Bowl, demonstrating that their holes are more glaring than many initially thought.
There is no question that the Chiefs' dynasty is in a bit of trouble right now, as the Philadelphia Eagles exposed major weaknesses for Kansas City on both sides of the ball.
As a result, the Chiefs will surely have to get to work this offseason in order to rectify their needs and resume their dominance in 2025...or do they?
USA Today's Christian D'Andrea feels that Kansas City should take a rather interesting approach to free agency next month. He suggests that the Chiefs basically sit out the entire process, noting that they don't exactly have a whole lot of enticing options at their disposal.
"Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of expensive, sure-thing fits for the team’s issues," D'Andrea wrote. "Can the Chiefs afford to bid on D.J. Reed or Carlton Davis one year after trading away L’Jarius Sneed rather than pay the rising cornerback?"
The cornerback position was clearly an issue for Kansas City in the Super Bowl, as even Trent McDuffie was shredded by the Eagles' aerial attack.
"Would spending there make more sense than the unsexy task of digging through an underwhelming crop of veteran tackles to help fix the blocking issues that created havoc in New Orleans?" D'Andrea continued. "Does it make sense to bring Trey Smith back at a significant cost and leave those other issues to be fixed at the draft?"
The Chiefs don't have a whole lot of cap room, which will certainly make maneuvering difficult on the open market. But D'Andrea actually added that Kansas City may not need a whole lot of help.
"Kansas City doesn’t need many upgrades and the 2025 market offers little in the way of sure things," he wrote. "Add in what’s likely to be a deluge of bidding wars for the highest profile players on the market and you’ve got a recipe for buyer’s remorse. Instead, the Chiefs can afford to be lowkey."
The thing is, the Chiefs do need some upgrades, most notably at wide receiver and along their offensive line. They can bank on Rashee Rice returning healthy next season and avoiding a possible suspension from the NFL for his legal issues, but that is asking quite a bit.
Perhaps Kansas City can swing some crafty trades or hit big in the NFL Draft to plug its holes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.