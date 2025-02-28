Chiefs Wise to Prevent Trey Smith From Becoming Among NFL's Best Free Agents
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs protection for the offense to be at its best. Even being the best quarterback in the National Football League, Mahomes needs to have time to throw the ball. He cannot do it all by himself.
The Chiefs need help on the line, but they took a big step toward fortifying the lines by ensuring that one of their best players will not become a free agent next month.
It has been a top priority for the Chiefs all offseason to ensure they could keep right guard Trey Smith before he hit free agency in March, and they got it done this week with reports of them intending to place the franchise tag on the veteran guard.
Smith would have been seen as a top free agent this offseason, if not the best free agent in the entire NFL. He was a reliable lineman for the Chiefs all of last season.
"Given how the Chiefs' offensive line let down in the Super Bowl, you'd think K.C. would do whatever it took to re-sign Smith," said Senior writer Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports.
"But it might not be that easy. Smith is just 25 and plays a position that continues to rise in value. He's coming off his first Pro Bowl. Get ready to see a huge dollar amount next to Smith's name in the next month, no matter who signs him."
Mahomes is still in his prime, but he is not getting any younger. The Chiefs have to protect the best quarterback in the NFL right now. If they do not, Mahomes can be looking at another rough end to the season.
This offseason for the Chiefs can be one of the most interesting ones since head coach Andy Reid has taken over the team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE