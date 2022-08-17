Skip to main content

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Leaves Wednesday’s Practice Early

The Chiefs' star defensive lineman had an early exit from training camp practice.

Wednesday was the second-to-last day of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 training camp at Missouri Western State University, but the team wasn't able to escape the day without an early exit. Following participation in some defensive drills, star defensive tackle Chris Jones left practice and headed up the hill in a cart.

The video below from Glenn Kinley of KSNT News shows Jones loading up into the passenger seat of the on-site cart and going back towards the practice facility. At the time of his departure, it was unclear exactly why the 28-year-old ended his practice day early.

Jones played in Kansas City's first preseason game of 2022, recording a sack against the Chicago Bears' first-team offense on Saturday and looking much like the player the Chiefs have grown to love over the years. The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 27 tackles (eight for loss), nine sacks, five passes broken up and a forced fumble. Jones spent time at the defensive end spot earlier in the season but then moved back to his more traditional three-technique alignment for the remainder of the year and began to have more success. Fellow defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton replaced Jones at practice after he left. 

Tracking additional Chiefs training camp injuries

This isn't the first time the Chiefs have seen a player give the team a temporary scare, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore (among others) have suffered minor injuries throughout camp. Kansas City entered practice on Wednesday already without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Blake Bell, long snapper James Winchester and running back Jerick McKinnon. Offensive tackle Lucas Niang is still on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he recovers from knee surgery.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After leaping for a pass during a red zone period on offense, wide receiver Mecole Hardman left the field gingerly and made a visit to the on-site medical tent. After going through examination(s), he briefly visited with Mahomes, general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid before leaving in the passenger side of a cart up the hill and away from the practice field. That marks to Chiefs who made early departures from Wednesday's practice.

This story is being updated as more information is made available.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Austin Edwards (60) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Waive Two Players, Trim Roster Down to 85

By Jordan Foote19 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (DB26) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs Are Doubling Down on Their Youth Movement at CB

By Jordan Foote22 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is taken down by Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson (23) in the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Can Isiah Pacheco Challenge for the RB1 Spot This Season?

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.Aug 16, 2022 10:38 AM EDT
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk (68) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Waive Four Players Before Monday Practice

By Jordan FooteAug 15, 2022 10:34 AM EDT
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) is brought down after a short pass reception by Chicago Bears defensive back Elijah Hicks (37), bottom, and linebacker Caleb Johnson (92) in the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Chiefs Who Improved Their Stock Against the Bears

By Jordan FooteAug 15, 2022 8:29 AM EDT
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Are Confident in Versatility of New-Look Offense

By Jordan FooteAug 13, 2022 5:54 PM EDT
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis after being selected as the thirtieth overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

George Karlaftis Is Receiving Rave Reviews for Chiefs Debut

By Jordan FooteAug 13, 2022 5:04 PM EDT
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) heads off the field after warming up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 19-14 Loss to the Bears

By Jordan FooteAug 13, 2022 4:02 PM EDT