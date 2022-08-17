Chiefs DT Chris Jones Leaves Wednesday’s Practice Early

Wednesday was the second-to-last day of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 training camp at Missouri Western State University, but the team wasn't able to escape the day without an early exit. Following participation in some defensive drills, star defensive tackle Chris Jones left practice and headed up the hill in a cart.

The video below from Glenn Kinley of KSNT News shows Jones loading up into the passenger seat of the on-site cart and going back towards the practice facility. At the time of his departure, it was unclear exactly why the 28-year-old ended his practice day early.

Jones played in Kansas City's first preseason game of 2022, recording a sack against the Chicago Bears' first-team offense on Saturday and looking much like the player the Chiefs have grown to love over the years. The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 27 tackles (eight for loss), nine sacks, five passes broken up and a forced fumble. Jones spent time at the defensive end spot earlier in the season but then moved back to his more traditional three-technique alignment for the remainder of the year and began to have more success. Fellow defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton replaced Jones at practice after he left.

Tracking additional Chiefs training camp injuries

This isn't the first time the Chiefs have seen a player give the team a temporary scare, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore (among others) have suffered minor injuries throughout camp. Kansas City entered practice on Wednesday already without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Blake Bell, long snapper James Winchester and running back Jerick McKinnon. Offensive tackle Lucas Niang is still on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he recovers from knee surgery.

After leaping for a pass during a red zone period on offense, wide receiver Mecole Hardman left the field gingerly and made a visit to the on-site medical tent. After going through examination(s), he briefly visited with Mahomes, general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid before leaving in the passenger side of a cart up the hill and away from the practice field. That marks to Chiefs who made early departures from Wednesday's practice.

This story is being updated as more information is made available.