Kelechi Osemele Adjusting to Chiefs with Influence from Teammates

New Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Kelechi Osemele spends around 11 hours at the team’s facilities every day of training camp.

Through the course of his schedule, Osemele almost always has a teammate around him. He said it’s a part of developing relationships and growing his skill within the championship culture.

“We’re here from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Osemele said. “We’re around each other all the time on the practice field, sharing music, just hanging out and lifting weights. That’s how we’re building chemistry right now.”

Osemele joined Lucas Niang, Mike Remmers and Yasir Durant as newcomers to the Chiefs’ offensive line room at the beginning of training camp. Niang has since opted out.

Oselemele is expected to compete with Remmers and returning guard Andrew Wylie for a contributing spot at either left or right guard.

It isn’t clear where his exact position will be, but Osemele said he’ll be extra focused on development with his new team throughout the entire training camp process.

“The way we’ve been doing it has been with individual drills,” Osemele said. "Obviously, we have the other linemen line up against us and we work on timing, we work on punching, on pass sets and stuff like that, on combos so we just do that with bags. Obviously, that’s different than doing that against a live person that’s going to move out of the way, but for right now, that’s how we’re doing it.”

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and left tackle Eric Fisher have both been a part of Osemele’s adjustment to Kansas City so far.

Osemele said their precision and attention to detail throughout camp have been evident.

"[Schwartz and Fisher are] two of the most technically sound, like two of the most technically sound guys I’ve seen play," Osemele said of his new teammates at tackle. "I’ve been around the game for a while and I’d say they’re high up there. In terms of their technique, they’re very consistent. That’s something that I definitely need to work on at that type of level, so that’s something I can learn from them. I think what I bring to it is the physicality of the finish, the aggression."